National Games in Goa adversely impacted by unseasonal rain

Panaji: The unseasonal rains in Goa on Wednesday severely impacted the National Games venue in Campal but the organisers assured that the competition schedule will not be affected.

Puddles were formed around the National Games venue in Campal area on Wednesday morning, resulting in the discontinuation of the electric supply.

State sports minister Govind Gaude visited Campal in the morning to meet the players.

A senior National Games official said that three games – Kalaripayattu, Yogasanas and Judo are scheduled to be held in these hangers on Wednesday.

He said that the Games may be delayed a bit as the alternate arrangement is being made for restoring electricity. “There will be not much difference in the timings of the games,” the official said.

Talking to reporters, Gaude said that all the disciplines except Yogasana were scheduled to conclude at the Campal venue by 2.30 pm on Wednesday. “There is no impact on the conduct of the games,” he said.

The minister said that he had visited campal at 4.45 am on Wednesday when rains started and had moved all the machinery to ensure that the games are not disrupted.

The National Games will conclude on November 9.