National Games will further sportsmanship and unity: PM Modi

Panaji, Oct 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate the 37th National Games 2023 in Goa on Thursday evening, hailed the sporting event saying it will further sportsmanship and unity by bringing together athletes from across the country.

Advertisment

The National Games are being held in Goa for the first time. PM Modi will inaugurate the games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in South Goa around 6.30 pm, officials said.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Today evening, I will be in Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games. These games will further sportsmanship and unity, bringing together athletes from across the nation. I am confident the games will celebrate talent, hard work and the love for sports!" Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others would be present for the inaugural event, the officials said.

A total of 28 states and union territories are participating in the National Games, they said. PTI RPS NP