National hockey: Harmanpreet scores twice as Punjab set up SF clash against Karnataka

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Singh struck twice as Punjab defeated Manipur 4-2 to set up a semi-final clash against Karnataka in the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship, here on Saturday.

The other semifinal will be played between Haryana and Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Harmanpreet, who had scored a hat-trick in the previous game against Uttarakhand, scored in the 31st and 51st minute from penalty corners. India forward Sukhjeet Singh (20th) and Pardeep Singh (6th) joined him on the score sheet.

For Manipur, captain Chinglensana Singh (36th) and Rishi Yumnam (45th) were on target.

In the other quarterfinal match on Saturday, Karnataka brushed aside Jharkhand 4-1 with Harish Mutagar (46th, 49th), captain Sheshe Gowda (23th) and Likhith Bm (32nd on target. For Jharkhand, Dilbar Barla (39th) scored the consolation goal.

Tamil Nadu registered a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Uttar Pradesh with second-half goals from J. Kavin Kishore (33rd) and captain J Joshua Benedict Wesely (52nd, 59th).

Manish Sahani (27th), Sunil Yadav (30th) had earlier scored from penalty corners to give Uttar Pradesh a two-goal lead.

Haryana stood firm in penalty shootout to overcome Odisha 3-2 after the game was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time. PTI AM AM KHS KHS