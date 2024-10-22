National Jr Athletics C'ships from Oct 25 postponed due to impending cyclone in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) The 39th National Junior Athletics Championships scheduled to begin here on October 25 has been postponed due to an impending cyclone in Odisha, the national federation said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The five-day meet was to be held at the Kalinga Stadium here.

"The 39th National Junior Athletics Championships postponed due to (impending) cyclone in Odisha. Next date will be published soon," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a statement.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday as it rolled towards the eastern coast with the likelihood of turning into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said.

Advertisment

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said Odisha will bear the brunt of the impending cyclone. PTI PDS BS BS