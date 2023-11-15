National-level snooker player arrested for burglaries, two-wheeler theft in Goa

Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) Goa Police on Wednesday arrested two persons including a snooker player who had participated in the recently-held National Games for alleged involvement in burglaries and a two-wheeler theft.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said that snooker player Suleman Shaikh and his accomplice Shabbirsaheb Shalavadi were arrested in connection with a series of house break-ins and two-wheeler thefts in the state.

Shaikh had represented Goa in the National Games 2023, the police official said.

The duo resorted to crime apparently to fund their lavish lifestyle including casino addiction, Valsan said.

The accused were wanted for two burglaries in Porvorim, one each in Mapusa and Mardol (all three in North Goa district) and a motorbike theft in Margao in South Goa.

Gold and other valuables worth Rs 17 lakh were recovered from their possession, the official said. Police scanned the footage of at least 50 CCTV cameras from the crime locations to track down the accused, he said.

Shaikh and Shalavadi were arrested at Porvorim on the outskirts of Panaji. While being questioned after they were stopped on the road, they tried to flee but were chased and nabbed, the SP said, adding that further probe was underway. PTI RPS KRK