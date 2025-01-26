National Pickleball: Sindoor-Simran wins above 35 women's doubles title

Greater Noida, Jan 26 (PTI) Second seeds Sindoor Mittal and Simran Bangera stunned top seeds Praachi Jain Chander and Sakshi Aggarwal to lift the above 35 Women's doubles title at the 4th IPA Pickleball Nationals at Bennett University in Greater Noida.

Mittal and Bangera, who had reached the finals with a massive 15-2 win against Vandana Bhandari and Kirty Harit, faced Chander and Aggarwal, who beat third seeds P Wadhwa and Aditi Joshi 15-6 in the first semifinal.

While Mittal and Bangera looked very confident in the first game to win it 11-8, the Delhi girls came back stronger to take a 3-8 lead in the second game but the Mumbai ladies turned the tables and won the next eight points to win the game 11-8 and bag the title.

Bhandari and Harit then beat Joshi and Wadhwa 15-8 to win bronze.

Eighth seeds Kishan and Krish Patel stunned the second-seeded pair of Niraj Jain and Sohel Makani to win the 35+ men's doubles title.

Having won the first game 11-4, the men from Gujarat kept up their momentum and won the second 11-5, to cruise to the title. PTI KHS KHS ATK