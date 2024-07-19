National Rally Sprint second leg on July 21 in Benglauru

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Riders like Asad Khan, Sachin D and Suhail Ahmed will vie for top honours in the second leg of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 for two wheelers, scheduled here on Sunday.

The seven kilometre race will see a total of 140 riders in action in various categories, and Ahmed will be the cynosure of all eyes after his triumph in the first leg of the event held in Chennai.

The Bengaluru event has also received five entries in the women's category.

The Bengaluru leg will feature 13 classes and the inclusion of new categories like the Veterans' Class and the Team and Manufacturers Trophy.

Furthermore, for the first time in Indian Motorsport, an off-road event will feature a one-make electric vehicle (EV) category – with the Ather 450x.