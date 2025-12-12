National record-holder Gulveer, defending champ Sanjivani to compete in Kolkata 25K

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) National 10,000m and 5,000m record holder Gulveer Singh and defending women's champion Sanjivani Jadhav will vie for top honours in the Indian elite field at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata here on December 21.

Gulveer, the country's fastest long-distance runner and the first Indian to break the 13-minute barrier in the 5000m, will take centre stage at the 10th edition of the meet.

The event has a total prize purse of USD 142,214 with equal prize money for men and women.

The top three Indian elites stand to earn Rs 3 lakh, 2.5 lakh and 2 lakh respectively, along with an event record bonus of Rs 1 lakh The men's field also features multiple National champion and 2023 Tata Steel World gold medallist Sawan Barwal.

Reigning national 5000m and 10,000m champion Abhishek Pal, winner of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025 and the 2022 Tata Steel World 25K Indian elite title, will also be in the hunt.

Adding depth are rising Maharashtra star Kiran Matre, who has won national titles and set event records across major 10K and half-marathon races and Gaurav Mathur, a two-time Tata Steel World 25K podium finisher.

With five in-form athletes who have clocked national, meet or event records in the last 18 months, the men’s contest promises a high-intensity battle.

Sanjivani, a two-time winner (2022, 2024), has dominated domestic long-distance running and delivered consistent podiums across Asia.

"With the Asian Games round the corner, I am looking forward to clocking a good time here," Sanjivani said.

Her key challengers include Seema, Indian elite winner at the 2025 Delhi Half Marathon and South Asian Championships silver medallist.

Middle-distance star Lili Das, who has transitioned smoothly to road racing with titles in Delhi and a personal best at last year's Tata Steel World 25K, has also confirmed her entry.

Also in contention are Nirmaben Thakor, Indian elite winner at the 2025 Tata Mumbai Marathon.