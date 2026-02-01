National Rowing Championship concludes; SSCB, Army Sports Control Board take top spots

Pune, Feb 1 (PTI) The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and the Army Sports Control Board have secured the first and second positions, respectively, in the overall standings at the 43rd Senior National Rowing Championship held at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) in Pune, officials said on Sunday.

The championship, held from January 27 to 31 at the ARN under the Mission Olympics Wing of the College of Military Engineering (CME), witnessed high-intensity contests, strong performances by elite rowers and smooth organisational conduct, marking another key moment for competitive rowing in the country, a release said.

Teams from various states and services participated in the championship.

One of the major highlights was the Para Single Scull event, which organisers said reflected the values of resilience and inclusivity in sport.

Medal-winning crews from both SSCB and ASCB included rowers trained at the Army Rowing Node, underlining its role in developing elite talent under the Mission Olympics programme, the officials noted.

The closing ceremony was attended by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, as the chief guest.

Lt Gen Vipul Singhal, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Vikas Rohella, Engineer-in-Chief, other senior Army officials and civil dignitaries, including Rowing Federation of India president Balaji Maradapa, were also present.

Addressing the gathering, the Army Commander praised ARN and CME for the conduct of the championship and reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to promoting high-performance sport and strengthening India's presence at national and international competitions.

The Army Rowing Node at the CME in Pune recently won the World Rowing's 'Programme of the Year' honour for its role in the development of the sport, beating competition from initiatives based in France and the United Kingdom.

The ARN, which came into existence in 2001, is India's only man-made international-standard 2,200m x 135m rowing channel and trains 60-90 rowers.

It is a part of the Indian Army's Mission Olympics Wing (MOW), which was started in 2001 under the Directorate General of Military Training to boost India's medal prospects in the Olympics and international events.

It has produced seven Olympians. Recently, the Indian team at the 2023 Asian Games was entirely made of rowers affiliated to the armed forces and it fetched five medals, including two silver, at the regional showpiece. PTI SPK GK