National shooting: Delhi girl Addya Katyal wins junior trap gold

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi teenager Addya Katyal came up with a calm and composed performance to clinch the junior women's trap title in the National Shooting Championships at the Karni Singh Range here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old took the top-podium spot with 42 hits, while Uttar Pradesh's Sabeera Haris ran her close before settling for silver with 41. Tanisska Senthilkumar of Tamil Nadu secured the bronze with 28 hits.

Addya had earlier topped the qualification round with an impressive 112 hits, and carried that strong form into the final.

Bhavya Tripathi of Delhi finished second in qualification with 110 but ended the final in sixth place.

Tanisska qualified third with 105, followed by Darshna Rathore of Rajasthan (104), Sabeera Haris (102), and Ananya Yaduvanshi of Delhi (101), completing the top-six who advanced to the medal round.

The final saw Addya maintain consistency under pressure, pulling away at the crucial stages. Sabeera mounted a strong challenge and remained in contention till the closing series, eventually finishing just one hit behind.

Tanisska stayed steady in the middle phase of the final to claim third place, while Darshna Rathore finished fourth with 23.

Delhi also claimed the junior women's trap team gold with a combined score of 323, thanks to the efforts of Addya, Bhavya Tripathi, and Ananya Yaduvanshi.

Tamil Nadu (Tanisska Senthilkumar, Nilaa Rajaa Baalu, Anthra Rajsekar) finished second with 295, while Rajasthan (Darshna Rathore, Maitreyi Singh, Mahika Kitawat) completed the podium in third place with a total of 274.