National shooting: Mehuli-Shaw pair clinches air rifle mixed team gold

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh and Abhinav Shaw won the 10m air rifle mixed team title, while Sarabjot Singh and Palak, representing Haryana, took home the mixed team air pistol gold in the National Shooting Championships under on Saturday.

At the Karni Singh Range here, where the rifle events are taking place, Mehuli and Shaw emerged 16-6 winners over the Karnataka pair of Dairius Saurastri and Tilottama Sen.

The Bengal pair had topped the 27-team qualification round with a combined score of 633, while the Karnataka duo came second with 631.3, giving them the right to compete for the title.

Tamil Nadu's R. Narmada and Karthik Sabari Raj won the bronze medal.

In Bhopal, where the pistol events are taking place, Sarabjot and Palak were challenged by Rajasthan's Anjali and Abhinav Choudhary before winning 16-14.

The Haryana pair had qualified second behind the Rajasthan duo with a score of 576.

Anjali and Abhinav had topped the qualifiers with 578 points.

Vikram and Yogita of SSB bagged the bronze medal. PTI AM AM KHS KHS