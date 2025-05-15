National shooting selection trials 2 and 3 in New Delhi and Bhopal from May 21 to June 1

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday announced that the selection trials 2 and 3 for shotgun events (trap and skeet) will be conducted in New Delhi and Bhopal from May 21 to June 1 respectively..

The trials are held to help finalise the Indian team for a packed international calendar later in the year, including two ISSF World Cups (Italy and Greece), the 16th Asian Championships (Kazakhstan), the ISSF Junior World Cup (India-September) and the 3rd Asian Youth Games (Bahrain-October).

The national selection trial 2 will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here from May 21-26, with skeet qualifications scheduled on day one with the finals taking place two days later. The trap event will follow from May 24-26.

The selection committee will consider the scores of the ISSF Junior World Cup, Suhl, Germany, for the junior athletes participating in the event, as the national selection trial 2 coincides with it..

Scores of such shooters will not be marked "zero". In view of this, there will be no separate selection trials for junior athletes in the shotgun category..

The national selection trial 3 will be hosted at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bhopal, from June 1-8.

The skeet event will run from June 1-4, followed by the trap competition from June 5-8, with each discipline concluding in finals on the last day of their respective schedule..

Eligibility for the upcoming selection trials is based on performances at the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) and the 3rd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship..

To qualify, shooters must have recorded a minimum score of 110 (seniors) and 100 (juniors) in trap and skeet (Men), and 95 (seniors) and 90 (juniors) in the women's events..

Additionally, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardees and Arjuna Awardees will be eligible to participate irrespective of their scores, the NRAI said. PTI AH AH KHS