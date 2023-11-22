National squash: Abhay Singh, Tanvi Khanna in final

Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Asian Games gold medallist Abhay Singh defeated Suraj Chand in straight games to set up a title clash with Velavan Senthilkumar in the National Squash Championships here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Abhay, winner of men's team gold and mixed doubles bronze in Hangzhou, crushed Suraj 11-6, 11-2, 11-3, while Senthilkumar eased past stalwart Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 11-7, 11-7, 11-8.

Top seed Tanvi Khanna, who was part of the women's team that won bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, also advanced to the final with a comfortable 11-1, 11-5, 11-8 win over Rathika Suthanthira Seelan.

She will take on fellow Asian Games medallist Anahat Singh, who overcame Urwashi Joshi 11-7, 11-3, 11-8.

Anahat, who had lost the final last year to top seed Joshana Chinappa, will be eyeing the national title this time around. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM