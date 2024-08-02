National Surf Series: Ramesh Budihal and Kamali P defend titles in Mahabs Point Break Challenge

Mamallapuram, Aug 2 (PTI) Karnataka's Ramesh Budihal and Tamil Nadu's Kamali P defended their crown successfully in the Open Men’s and Women’s category during the Mahabs Point Break Challenge National Surf Series here on Friday.

Kamali also completed her double by winning the Groms 16 and Under Women’s category easily.

On the other hand, Ramesh, the winner of the last two editions, secured his hat-trick of titles at the Mahabs Point Break Challenge.

Young prodigy Kishore Kumar emerged victorious in the Groms 16 and Under Boys category.

As for the Men’s Open final, Budihal stretched and withstood a serious fight from Ajeesh Ali and Kishore, both from Tamil Nadu.

Yet, the experienced surfer eventually came out on top, scoring 12.83 points to Ajeesh’s 10.30, while Kishore finished third with 9.37.

Considering the Women’s Open final, Kamali had it easy, winning with a high score of 14.33 and a margin of 10.16.

TN's Shrishti Selvam finished with a score of 4.17, whereas her statemate Sandhya Arun finished third with 3.10.

One of the favourites to win the race, Sugar Shanti Banarse had a disappointing final, finishing fourth with 2.50.

Kamali completed an impressive double, winning the Groms 16 and Under Girls title with a score of 15.57, higher than her score in the Women’s Open final.

Karnataka's Saanvi Hegde finished second, while TN's Dhamayanthi Sriram finished third with a score of 3.27 and 2.23, respectively.

The Groms 16 and Under Boys saw the top score. Kishore and Tayin Arun had a stiff competition with the former capping off his brilliant competition with a triumph, scoring 14.84 against Tayin's 11.87. TN's Harish P finished third with 9.33. PTI ANE