National T20 Meet for Blind: Haryana CM Saini announces Rs 21 lakh financial assistance for event

Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a financial assistance of Rs 21 lakh after inaugurating the Nagesh Trophy Men's National T-20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind, here on Monday. The announcement was made while addressing the gathering at the cricket ground of Tau Devi Lal Stadium as he termed the tournament as not "merely a sporting event but a celebration of confidence, determination, courage, and equal opportunity".

"Training facilities, financial assistance, and employment opportunities are being expanded so that every player can showcase talent," the CM said in his speech.

"In the last 11 years, Rs 989 crore has been spent on the development of sports facilities in the state, and the sports department budget has been increased from Rs 275 crore to Rs 602 crore.

"Under the Haryana Outstanding Sportsperson Service Rules 2021, 550 new posts have been created and 231 players have been provided government jobs. A modern rehabilitation centre has also been established in Panchkula for treatment and recovery of players," the CM further informed. PTI CORR KHS KHS KHS