National Under-9 Chess C'ship: Three players in lead in girls section

Pune, Dec 29 (PTI) Three players, Kiyanna Parihaar, Aryahi Bhattacharya and Radhya Malhotra, emerged leaders with five points apiece after the fifth round in the girls category of the 37th National Under-9 Open & Girls Chess Championship here on Sunday.

In the boys section, Oishik Mondal, Advik Agrawal, Mani Sarbartho, Nidhish Shyamal, Sattwik Swain and Ayaan Phutane emerged joint leaders with 4.5 points at the end of the fifth round of the tournament being organised at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

Results: 5th Round: Girls: Rajeswari Aiyappan (Kar, 4.5pts) drew with Divi Bijesh (Ker, 4.5pts); Vamshika Boga (TS, 4pts) lost to Kiyanna Parihaar (Raj, 5pts); Anointah A (TN, 4pts) lost to Aryahi Bhattacharya (WB, 5pts); Annanya Chinta (AP, 4pts) lost to Radhya Malhotra(5pts); Shruti Sarkar (WB, 3.5pts) lost to Vonti Sri Guruvarshini (4.5pts); Shreyanshi Jain (Raj, 3.5pts) lost to Deepanjali Srivastava (UP, 4.5pts); Swara Phasge(TS, 4.5pts) bt Sanamary Paul (Mah, 3.5pts); Tvesha Jain (Mah, 3.5pts) drew with Yakshini P (TN, 4pts); Anushka Kumar (Guj, 3pts) lost to Anaya Sharma (TS, 4pts); Vishwaja Deshmukh (Mah, 3pts) lost to Aashvi Singh (Guj, 4pts); Kaushi Kulkarni (Kar, 3pts) lost to Ankita Raj (Bihar, 4pts); Harshika M (TN, 4pts) bt Vania Dukle (Goa, 3pts); Dia Jain(TN, 3pts) lost to Karthik Uthaara (Mah,4pts).

Open Group: Oishik Mondal (WB, 4.5pts) drew with Advik Agrawal (Mah, 4.5pts); Mani Sarbartho (WB, 4.5pts) drew with Nidhish Shyamal (TS, 4.5pts); Sattwik Swain (Odisha, 4.5pts) bt Vishprajesh Anand(TN, 4pts); Vivaan Chawla (Del, 3.5pts) lost to Ayaan Phutane (Kar, 4.5pts); Sidhant Rana (Har, 4pts) drew with Rishit Gawas (Goa, 4pts); Adya Das (Odisha, 3.5pts) lost to Arjun Singh (Mah, 4.5pts); Shreyan Thipparthi(TS, 4pts) drew with Ayush Sarmah (Asm,4pts); Heyan Reddy (Mah, 4pts) drew with Saicharan Srinivasan (TN, 4pts); Ahaan Kataruka (Mah, 4.5pts) bt Shreyansh Das(Kar, 3.5pts); Aayan Gupta (WB, 4.5pts) bt Siddharth Chodisetti (TS, 3.5pts); Kirthik Vijayabaskar (TN, 3.5pts) lost to Devansh Keshri (Bihar, 4.5pts).