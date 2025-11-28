National Unity March enters Vadodara on Day 3

Vadodara, Nov 28 (PTI) The Sardar@150 National Unity March on Friday entered Vadodara on its third day with the youth and other people from local communities turning out in huge numbers to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a strong and self-reliant India by drawing strength from the life and leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Organised by MY Bharat under the aegis of the Union Sports Ministry, the event saw several dignitaries, including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways Ajay Tamta, among others, laud the legacy of the country's 'Iron Man'.

On the occasion, Mandaviya congratulated the 150 'Sthayi Padyatris' who were selected through a nationwide digital quiz on Sardar Patel hosted on the MY Bharat platform in which more than five lakh youth took part.

"Sardar Patel stands as the finest example of a disciplined, dedicated and selfless karmayogi. His life teaches us how an obedient and duty-focused 'karyakarta' can transform the destiny of a nation," said Mandaviya.

The Day 3 padyatra here commenced from the Hare Krishna Temple in Anklav and covered 15.4 km towards Aarana Lawns, Sevasi.

The event has received tremendous support with as many as 1,514 padyatras being organised across more than 620 districts and 440 Lok Sabha constituencies, spanning 28 States and eight Union Territories.

"Over 15 lakh people have joined the movement so far, collectively covering 10,007 km across the nation, demonstrating the deep patriotic connect citizens feel with Sardar Patel’s legacy and the message of national unity," said a Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports release.

The Sardar@150 National Unity March, an 11-day nationwide event, is commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and is reaffirming the ideals of Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.