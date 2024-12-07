National Wrestling Championship matches suspended after brawls erupt

Karachi, Dec 7 (PTI) The ongoing National Wrestling Championship in Gujranwala descended into chaos on Saturday after altercations between wrestlers spiraled into physical brawls, involving team officials and supporters in the crowd, forcing the suspension of matches for the day.

The incident began with a minor dispute between Wapda’s Irfan Bhola and the Higher Education Commission’s Ibrahim over a referee’s decision to award a point to the former.

Footage of the melee at the Jinnah stadium on TV channels showed the two wrestlers arguing after the point was awarded and later they started grappling and punching each other.

In a few minutes players and officials of both teams were seen going after each other as the brawls spread between supporters as well in the crowds with footage showing punches and kicks being thrown freely.

An organizer said security had to be called in to control the chaotic situation and to avoid any serious injuries to anyone.

“The matches are suspended and will resume later,” he said.

Gujranwala is famous for producing world class wrestlers and is known as the city of Pehalwans. PTI Cor ATK