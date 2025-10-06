Nationwide 'padyatras' to commemorate Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary: Sports Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister and iconic freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 with 'padyatras' across all districts of the country.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State Raksha Nikhil Khadse launched the 'Sardar@150' Unity Run initiative at the Dhyan Chand stadium here on Monday.

"Sardar@150 is not merely a commemoration but a national movement to engage youth in nation-building. Just as Sardar Patel united over 560 princely states to forge a strong and united India, this initiative seeks to channel the energy of young Indians towards strengthening national unity," Mandaviya said.

The padyatras will take place from October 31 to November 25. They will be held for three consecutive days in every parliamentary constituency, covering all districts with 8km to 10km every day.

"All 779 districts of India will have these padyatras to honour Sardar Patel's memory and his contribution in unifying the nation," the minister said.

Asked if opposition-ruled states like Bengal, which has been ravaged by floods, have also agreed to participate in the initiative, Mandaviya said, "This has got nothing to do with politics and I am sure there would be wholehearted participation irrespective of who is in power." The padyatras would be led by cabinet ministers, and Members of Parliament. Volunteers from My Bharat, NSS and NCC will be playing an active role in the organisation of the padyatras, including logistics and cleanliness drives during the initiative.

The national-level padyatra will take place from November 26 to December 6 and cover a 152km distance from Patel's birthplace of Karamsad in Gujarat to the Statue of Liberty built to honour his legacy in Kevadia.

A group 150 young leaders selected through a national-level quiz will participate in this padyatra.