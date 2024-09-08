Navdeep's silver upgraded to gold in men's javelin throw F41 at Paralympics

Paris, Sep 7 (PTI) India's Navdeep Singh's silver medal was upgraded to gold after Iran's Beit Sayah Sadegh was disqualified following a dramatic men's javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

This is India's first-ever gold medal in the men's javelin F41 category.

Starting the competition with a foul, the 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana, who had finished fourth at the Tokyo Games three years ago, came up with a throw of 46.39 metres in his second attempt, propelling him to the second place. But it was his third throw that electrified the stadium.

With a monstrous throw of 47.32 metres, Navdeep shattered the Paralympic record and surged into lead, only for Sadegh to better the Indian's mark and clinch the gold with a record-breaking effort of 47.64 metres in his fifth attempt.

However, the Iranian was disqualified some time after the end of the final, leading to the Indian athlete taking the top spot.

The F41 category is for athletes, who are of short stature.