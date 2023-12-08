Naveen records Super 10 as Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru, Dec 8 (PTI) Dabang Delhi KC put on a dominating show to beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

Delhi captain Naveen led the charge with 13 points, while his compatriot Ashu Malik scored nine points in the match.

The Bulls and Dabang Delhi played out a neck-to-neck battle as they were locked at 3-3 in the fifth minute.

However, the Delhi team tackled Vikash Kandola and inched ahead at 6-3 in the eighth minute.

Raider Ashu Malik also upped his game as the Delhi-based franchise extended their lead further.

Dabang Delhi continued to put relentless pressure on their opponents and eventually carried out an all-out in the 12th minute to take a massive 14-7 lead in the 15th minute.

The Bulls pulled off a super tackle on Malik in the 18th minute, but the Delhi side still held a 17-12 lead at the end of the first half.

Saurabh Nandal tackled Naveen early in the second half and helped the Bulls reduce the gap to three points at 17-20.

Thereafter, Sushil picked up a raid point and Nandal tackled Malik, but the Delhi side managed to stay 23-20 ahead in the 26th minute.

After losing a bit of steam, the Delhi side regained the momentum and carried out an all-out to take a decent 29-23 lead in the 31st minute.

Bharat pulled off a magnificent raid, taking out Himmat Antil, Yogesh and Mohit, but Delhi stayed in front at 32-29 in the 33rd minute.

Naveen effected a raid as Delhi continued to forge ahead at 36-30 in the 38th minute. Malik pulled off another raid in the dying minutes of the match as Delhi eventually registered a comprehensive victory. PTI SSC SSC TAP