Navgire's fifty powers UP Warriorz to 166/7 against DC

Vadodara, Feb 19 (PTI) UP Warriorz rode on opener Kiran Navgire's quick-fire half-century to post 166 for seven against Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Sent into bat, Navgire (51 off 27 balls) and Dinesh Vrinda (16 off 15) shared 66 runs in 5.5 overs to give a great start to UP Warriorz innings.

Thereafter, UP Warriorz lost five wickets for 52 runs.

Sheweta Sehrawat (37 off 33) and Grace Harris (12) added 36 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter spooned a straightforward catch to Shafali Verma at mid-off off the bowling of pacer Arundhati Reddy.

Towards the end, Chinelle Henry (33 not out off 15) played a brief little cameo to take UP Warriorz past 160.

For DC, Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/26 from her four overs.

Brief Scores: UP Warriorz: 166 for 7 in 20 overs (Kiran Navgire 51, Shweta Sherawat 37, Chinelle Henry 33 not out; Annabel Sutherland 2/26). PTI SSC SSC AH AH