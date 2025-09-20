Navi Mumbai to host Formula Night Street Race in December

Mumbai, Sept 20 (PTI) Some of the finest Indian and international racers will be seen in action during the Formula Night Street Race as part of the Indian Racing Festival Finale to be held in Navi Mumbai in December.

It will also mark the arrival of Mumbai’s first-ever FIA-grade street racing circuit, with a total length of 3.753 km including 14 turns.

The circuit starts at the iconic Palm Beach Road, weaving through wide boulevards, and scenic stretches of Nerul Lake.

Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), organisers of the event, on Saturday inked the MoU in this regard with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

Motorsports fans can now look forward to a thrilling night-time double-header weekend featuring the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

Welcoming the festival, Fadnavis said: “The Mumbai Street Race marks a historic milestone in Maharashtra's motorsport journey, showcasing our capability to host world-class events that drive tourism and generate jobs.” Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, RPPL, said: “Mumbai will offer a unique and electric atmosphere, especially fitting for a spectacular night race. This event will set a new benchmark for motorsport in India with a 3.753 km FIA-grade street circuit." The Indian Racing Festival has already brought thrilling street circuit weekends to Hyderabad and Chennai in the previous seasons.

The 2025 season started off with a round in Coimbatore and Chennai each, the 3rd and 4th Rounds are scheduled in Coimbatore and Goa Street Circuit respectively.