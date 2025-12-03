Navneet Kaur and Jarmanpreet Singh to lead SG Pipers in HIL

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Hockey India League franchise SG Pipers on Wednesday announced defender Jarmanpreet Singh and forward Navneet Kaur as captains of their men's and women's teams respectively, for the upcoming season of HIL.

Australian midfielder Ky Willott will be taking up the role of vice-captain of the men's team.

In the women's team, star forward Navneet Kaur retains the captaincy, with Australia's Kaitlin Nobbs being made her deputy ahead of her first season with the Pipers.

Last season, Jarmanpreet emerged as one of SG Pipers' standout performers. His impressive contribution to India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph further underscores his readiness to lead from the front.

Willott stepped up last season with his exceptional work rate, maturity on the ball, and ability to dictate play, attributes that now see him assume a formal leadership role.

He comes into the League on the back of playing an influential role in Hockey Club Melbourne's Hockey One title triumph on Sunday.

The women's team will see Navneet returning as captain, after a strong campaign where she led the attack, scored decisive goals, and showcased her influence in India's international outings.

Supporting her will be Nobbs, whose international pedigree, defensive awareness, and calm decision-making add tremendous balance to the squad. The 2025 HIL winner Nobbs starred in Perth Thundersticks' triumph in the Hockey One Final on Sunday. PTI AH AH UNG