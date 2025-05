Dehradun, May 29 PTI) Navya Pandey of Haldwani, Uttarakhand created history by winning the gold medal in the ninth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship, becoming the first female player to achieve the feat.

Pandey won in the 45-kg weight category in Amman, Jordan.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called her and congratulated her for the achievement. PTI DPT SKY SKY SKY