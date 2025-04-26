Nayar, Mhambrey appointed mentors of T20 Mumbai League teams

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Former India cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey were on Saturday appointed mentors of the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri sides respectively in the T20 Mumbai League, beginning here next month.

Nayar was recently removed as the assistant coach of the Indian men's cricket team following which he rejoined the IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.

Returning after a six-year break, the T20 Mumbai League is scheduled from May 26 to June 8. It will feature eight teams and a record number of 2,800 cricketers have registered for Season 3.

The coaching line-up at the League features some of Mumbai's most seasoned names with Omkar Salvi, Rajesh Pawar, Atul Ranade and Pravin Tambe among head coaches of franchises.

"At the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), we are committed to promoting and empowering our local coaches and support staff, ensuring they receive greater opportunities to grow and contribute not only to Mumbai cricket but also to Indian cricket," said Ajinkya Naik, president, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).