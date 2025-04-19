Nayar returns to KKR after exit as India assistant coach, role yet to be confirmed by franchise

Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) Abhishek Nayar, who was recently removed as India's assistant coach, has joined Kolkata Knight Riders' support staff team, the IPL side announced on Saturday but his exact role and position has not been specified.

"Welcome back home, Abhishek Nayar," KKR posted on X, conforming his re-entry into the team setup.

Nayar was part of the KKR support staff as assistant coach and mentor when they lifted their third IPL title in 2024, a decade after their previous triumph in 2014. He also played a pivotal role in player development at the KKR Academy.

In an earlier post KKR revealed that he was back as assistant coach but soon deleted it from X.

Nayar's exit from the Indian team setup comes in the wake of a performance review by the BCCI, following India's dismal run in Test cricket late last year.

India suffered an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand, followed by a 1-3 series defeat -- first in a decade -- in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Closely associated with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Nayar had joined the national team in July 2024.

Despite earning praise for his work with players like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer, his future became uncertain after the BCCI brought in Sitanshu Kotak as batting coach for the England white-ball series earlier this year.

Incidentally, the BCCI has not issued any official communication confirming Nayar's termination.