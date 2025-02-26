Need fresh BFI election ASAP, willing to fight myself: Vijender

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) India's first and only male boxer to have won an Olympic medal, Vijender Singh has called for "fresh and fair" elections in the crisis-ridden national federation and said that he won't hesitate to be among the candidates if "given a responsibility".

The 39-year-old, whose 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze marked the beginning of arguably the best phase of Indian boxing before things went downhill little over a decade later, is currently plying his trade in the professional circuit. However, he hasn't competed since 2022.

"I would like to stand for the elections whenever they happen. I have fought all my life, it would be another fight for me. I have no idea whether I will find support but I am not afraid to place myself out there," Vijender told PTI.

"If there is an opportunity for me to make a change, I will give it my best. But that does not mean I am retiring as an athlete. I would never do that," he added.

In a post on his X account, the star boxer said for Indian boxers to do well, it is imperative that they train abroad.

"For that, we need to conduct fresh and fair elections ASAP to build a strong federation. I will be more than happy to contribute my experience if given any responsibility by our government. @PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya," posted the Haryana-pugilist, who was the first Indian male boxer to win a world championship medal (a bronze) back in 2009 and to be ranked world number one.

His comments come a couple of days after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) handed over boxing's administration to an ad-hoc committee, citing a delay in the conduct of Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) elections.

The Ajay Singh-led BFI has promised to challenge the decision in the Delhi High Court and has called the IOA's order illegal. The tenure of BFI office-bearers ended on February 3.

The administrative mess has been in the making for months owing to internal complaints against alleged financial misconduct, and turf wars between officials, who do not have a history of cohesive functioning.

The IOA's five-member ad-hoc committee has been entrusted to oversee the sport's administration until elections are held.

The panel is led by former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) treasurer Madhukant Pathak and includes long-time boxing federation officials such as Rajesh Bhandari (vice-chairman), DP Bhatt, Virendra Singh Thakur, and former Asian champion Shiva Thapa, who serves as the sole players' representative.

The administrative logjam has had a cascading effect on the boxers' performance and training as well.

Already reeling under the after-effects of a medal-less Olympic campaign, Indian boxers have been absent from international competitions ever since and the women's national championship has faced multiple postponements.

The most recent miss was the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

After turning professional in 2015, Vijender, a Khel Ratna awardee, has also dabbled in politics.

He joined the ruling BJP last year after spending a few years with the Congress party, even fighting Lok Sabha elections in 2019 for the outfit. PTI APA/PM AH PM PM