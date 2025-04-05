Need to take better calls, be smart in bowling and take chances in batting: Pandya

Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) Despite taking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was unlucky to end up on the losing side on Friday, and the all-rounder said the five-time IPL champions will need to take "better calls, be smart in bowling and take chances in batting".

MI lost to hosts Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs, unable to chase down 204-run target on a wicket conducive for batting.

One of the main reasons for MI's third loss in four games was the restrictive bowling by leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, who gave away just 21 runs in his four overs, while taking the wicket of the well-set Naman Dhir (46).

"As a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team, we lose as a team. I take full ownership," said a disappointed Pandya, who returned with figures of 5/36 and also scored an unbeaten 16-ball 28.

The restrictive bowling by LSG frustrated MI, with Tilak Varma guilty of consuming 23 balls for his 25 before he retired hurt.

"We needed some hits, he (Tilak) was not getting those. In cricket some of those days come, when you try but they (runs) don't come. Just play good cricket, I like to keep it simple. Take better calls, be smart in bowling, take chances in batting.

"Disappointing when you lose. If we had to be honest, in the field, 10-12 runs we gave too much. We fell short in the end." On his five-wicket haul, Pandya said he tries to bowl smart.

"Always enjoyed my bowling. I don't have many options but I read the wicket and use smarter options. I never go for wickets but try to make batters make mistakes. Today was one of those days." The MI skipper expressed confidence that the team would bounce back.

"It is a long tournament, you get a couple of wins and get into the rhythm," said Pandya.

LSG pacer Shardul Thakur praised Rathi, saying the spinner is "a bit of a character".

"He (Rathi) is a phenomenal bowler and a bit of character. We need such players who are not afraid to express. That's the biggest strength, we saw he did well in the practice games as well. He is the surprise in the IPL," said Thakur.

Rathi said he always bowls to take wickets and wants to be mentally strong like West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, who plays for KKR.

"I am really enjoying it. My bowling is such that I like to take wickets. I saw Sunil Narine bowl and since then I like bowling. I want to make my mindset more attacking like Sunil Narine. Like he takes pressure for the team." On the delivery which dismissed the well-set Naman Dhir, Rathi said, "The over before that, I asked Rishabh (Pant) whether we should have mid-wicket or not. We did not have the mid-wicket, so he looked to play there and was bowled," added Rathi.