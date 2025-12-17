Need to work improve our service and receive, we''r not at par with top pairs: Satwik

Hangzhou, Dec 17 (PTI) Indian men’s doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Wednesday said improving service and receive remains the key focus area for him and partner Chirag Shetty as they look to compete consistently against the world’s top pairs.

The world number 3 pair opened their campaign at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals with a gritty 12-21, 22-20, 21-14 win over Olympic silver medallists Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in their opening men’s doubles Group B match.

"We are practising service and receiving most of the time. It’s the main part of the game. If you want to beat pairs from Malaysia, Indonesia or China, you have to handle service situations well,” Satwik said after the match.

The former world No. 1 added that while the Indian pair thrives once rallies open up, they still have ground to cover in the crucial opening exchanges.

"If you are good at receiving and the game opens up, we are strong and we know how to handle those situations. But in service and receive, we are not yet at the level of some of the other top pairs,” he said.

Satwik said the duo is aware of the gap and is working to bridge it.

"I think we need to ... we are learning that and we are keep trying that and we are practicing most of that," he added.

Satwik and Chirag, the only Indian representatives at the season-ending showpiece, recovered from an opening-game setback and saved a match point to eventually outwit the world No. 5 Chinese pair.

Satwik said they wanted to be aggressive right from the start.

"No matter what, play aggressive game style, that was the game plan from the starting onwards," said the 25-year-old from Amalapuram.

"But in the first game we couldn't get the rhythm. It's been a while we played, it's not easy to get that rhythm and play with the top players in the first match, first set.

"To adjust to the shuttle as well, it was fast in the first game, but suddenly it became very slow. We weren't 100% ready." The Indians had almost squandered a 18-12 lead as the Chinese made it 19-19. Satwik then went to the net to hand a match point to their rivals. However, a short service brought it to 20-20 as the Indian saved the point and then earned a game point after Chirag produced a fine serve and Liang found the net. Chirag sealed it with a smash to take the match to the decider.

"When we get the touch, I think it's just a matter of one second, one good serve. Chirag did one fine serve, that's what matters in the whole game," Satwik said.

"One point here and there, I think in the second game if they got that point maybe, then it would have been a different scenario. But in this, just one minute, it changed the whole game." The Asian Games champions, who reached the finals at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters earlier this year, will face another stern test when they take on Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri on Thursday.