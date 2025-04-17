Neeraj Chopra begins season with 84.52m throw in South Africa

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra started his season on a high by winning the Potch Invitational Track event in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Chopra topped the six-man field, hurling the spear to a distance of 84.52m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event on Wednesday.

The Indian star finished ahead of 25-year-old South African Douw Smit, whose best throw was 82.44m But Chopra's effort was below his personal best of 89.94m, while Douw came close to his personal best of 83.29m.

Chopra and Smit were the only two athletes to cross the 80m mark in the competition.

Another South African Duncan Robertson finished third with an effort of 71.22m.

Chopra has been training in Potchefstroom under his new coach Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic, who is a three-time Olympic champion and the world record holder.

The 27-year-old parted ways with his long-time German coach Klaus Bartonietz last year.

Chopra is scheduled to begin his elite-level campaign at the Doha Diamond League on May 16.

He won back-to-back Olympics medals in the 2020 Tokyo (gold) and 2024 Paris Games (silver). His personal best of 89.94m was achieved in 2022 and he has been trying to breach the 90m mark for considerable time.