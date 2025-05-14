Neeraj Chopra to compete in event in Poland on May 23

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the 71st ORLEN Janusz Kusociński Memorial event in Chorzów, Poland, on May 23 following the postponement of next week's NC Classic in Bengaluru.

Chopra was slated to compete in the NC Classic — an event he was also set to host on May 24 — alongside several global and Indian stars but the event was postponed in the wake of the military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

In Chorzow, Chopra will be up against two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada, Germany's Julian Weber and Polish national record holder Marcin Krukowski. Other Polish competitors include Cyprian Mrzyglod and Dawid Wegner.

The event in Poland will be the third competition for Chopra in the season. He started at South Africa. His next event is on May 16 at the Doha Diamond League where he won the title in 2023 (88.67m) and finished second in 2024 (88.36m).

Peters will be Chopra's rival in Doha also. He was also to compete in the NC Classic, along with the likes of 2016 Olympics gold winner Thomas Rohler of Germany and 2015 world champion Julius Yego of Kenya.

ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial is a World Athletics Continental Tour silver event. It is the oldest continuously held track and field meeting in Poland and one of the oldest in Europe.

Since the first edition in 1954, organized on the initiative of friends of the legendary Olympic champion Janusz Kusocinski, the event has attracted the biggest names in world track and field.

Chopra started the season on a high, winning the Potch Invitational Track event -- a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger competition -- in Potchefstroom, South Africa on April 16 with a throw of 84.52m.

Chopra is also set to compete at the Golden Spike 2025 athletics meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic on June 24, hoping to be third time lucky after pulling out in the last two editions due to injuries. PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK