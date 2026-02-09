Neeraj Goyat ties up with IIS to launch professional event

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Seasoned Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat has tied up with the Bellary-based Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) to launch the India Knockout Nights for pugilists in the country, starting February 25.

Goyat, a three-time WBC Asian title holder, has found support for the initiative from former world championship bronze-medallist Nishant Dev, who now plies his trade in the professional circuit.

India Knockout Nights has been conceptualised as a multi-city professional boxing league that will host regular fight nights featuring Indian talent across weight categories and divisions, stated a press release from the organisers.

India Knockout Nights will stream on YouTube through Goyat's official channel "I've lived the journey of an Indian professional boxer; seen the struggles, the uncertainty, the lack of platforms. India Knockout Nights is something I deeply believe in because it gives fighters a fair shot," Goyat stated.

"IIS was built on a simple belief - Indian athletes, when given world-class support, can compete with the very best in the world," Manisha Malhotra, President of the Inspire Institute of Sport said.

"India Knockout Nights is a natural extension of our philosophy; it creates visibility, consistency, and a professional pathway for boxers. If we want champions tomorrow, we have to build strong systems today. This platform is a step toward that larger vision for Indian boxing," she added. PTI PM PM BS BS