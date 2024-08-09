Neeraj, my friend, hopefully you will win: German ambassador Ackermann

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Describing defending champion Neeraj Chopra as a "friend", German ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, on Thursday put out a message for the ace javelin thrower -- "hopefully you will return triumphant".

In an interview to PTI at the German embassy here, he also wished lucked to the men's hockey team of Germany that plays for Gold against the Netherlands at the Paris Olympics.

Chopra had stormed into the men's javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season's best effort of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification round in Paris on Tuesday.

"I wish the German team best for their hockey gold. But, Neeraj Chopra is a friend of mine. And, I am very, very excited to see him, hopefully win tonight. So, all the best to Neeraj Chopra," Ackermann said.

Asked about his training, the envoy said Germany also has a stake in it as Chopra has a German trainer.

"He did (train) in Germany. He has a German coach and he moved basically in the preparations for this Olympic Games to Saarbrucken, a German town next to the French border. So, we also have a stake in that.. we wish him all the best," the ambassador said.

Asked about the men's hockey semi-final match which India lost to Germany 3-2, he said, "Well, I am the German ambassador (to India)... but Indians did play very well." The German envoy also put out a video on X with a caption, "All the best for tonight, @Neeraj_chopra1, you have many fans here at the German Embassy!" In the video, he says, "tonight is you night" and "German are very happy that you chose a German trainer, that you picked Saarbrucken as a city where your final preparations happened".

"You moved to Saarbrucken basically. And, we will never forget that you graced our National Day two years ago.... Isiliye Neeraj, mera dost asha hai tum jet kar aaogey," the envoy said. PTI KND AS AS