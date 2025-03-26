Neeraj, Nitesh in hunt for bronze medals at Asian Wrestling Championships

Amman (Jordan), Mar 26 (PTI) Indian wrestlers Neeraj and Nitesh secured their places in the bronze medal matches in Greco-Roman wrestling on the second day of the Asian Senior Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday.

In the 60kg, Sumit began his campaign with an emphatic victory over South Korea’s Minwoo Kim, winning 9-0 by technical superiority (VSU) in the qualification round.

However, his journey was halted in the quarterfinals as he went down 2-6 by points (VPO1) against Iran’s Pouya Mohammad Naserpour.

In the 67kg, Neeraj showcased dominance in his quarterfinal bout, outclassing Kyrgyzstan’s Razzak Beishekeev 9-0.

With this victory, he advanced to the bronze medal match, where he will take on Japan’s Katsuaki Endo.

Rahul faced a tough challenge in his 82kg quarterfinal bout against Iran’s Shahin Eidimohammad Badaghimofrad and suffered a 0-9 defeat by technical superiority (VSU), ending his campaign early.

Nitesh made his way to the bronze medal match after a strong showing in the early rounds of 97kg.

In the quarterfinal, he dominated Russia’s Ilyas Guchigov with a 9-0 victory by technical superiority (VSU).

However, in the semifinal, he was overpowered by Iran’s Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi, suffering a 0-9 defeat by VSU.

Nitesh will now face Turkmenistan’s Amanberdi Agamammedov in the bronze medal playoff.

Sunil Kumar (87kg) claimed a bronze medal on Tuesday to open India’s account in this meet. PTI TAP BS BS