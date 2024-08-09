Neeraj's javelin event, hockey team's bronze match give massive push to Olympic website and app

Paris, Aug 9 (PTI) Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's silver medal and the hockey team's bronze-medal success have led to a massive spike in the number of users following the progress of the country's athletes on the Paris Olympics website and dedicated app for the Games.

Christian Klaue, the International Olympic Committee's Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director, said on Friday that 273 million users had visited the Olympic website and app, with the maximum number coming from India owing to the success of Neeraj and the hockey team that won its second consecutive bronze medal in the quadrennial showpiece.

"Olympics Web & App has reached 273 million users for Paris 2024, with the highest number of users from India during these Games yesterday (Thursday), driven by their 4th and 5th medals from Neeraj Chopra and the Men's hockey team," wrote Klaue on 'X'.

Neeraj, the Indian superstar, failed in his bid to win a second consecutive gold medal at the Olympics, settling for silver behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

The men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, won back-to-back bronze medals at the Games for the first time in 52 years with the captain scoring both the goals in the 2-1 win over Spain.

Klaue added that the dedicated Whatsapp channels had garnered more than five million followers since it was launched last month.

"The Olympics launched two dedicated WhatsApp channels in July, quickly gaining 5 million followers, making it the fastest-growing channel for the Olympics after Instagram and TikTok during this period.

"Augmented reality lenses across the Olympics and Snapchat apps have been opened over half a billion times, setting a new record for AR feature usage in the Olympics app," he added. PTI AM UNG AM 7/21/2024