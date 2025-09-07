Neeru, Bhowneesh win national selection trials 4

Bhucho (Punjab), Sep 7 (PTI) Asian champion Neeru Dhanda and Asian silver medallist Bhowneesh Mendiratta continued their fine form to win the national selection shotgun trails (T4) at Bhucho Village Bhai Devinder Singh Sidhu Gun Club, here on Sunday.

In the men's final, Bhowneesh edged Kynan Darius Chenai in a shootout after both athletes finished the finals with a score of 45 each.

Bhowneesh hit the target while Kynan missed his shot.

Earlier, Bhowneesh shot 24 in the last round of qualification to qualify for the finals on top with a total score of 123, while Kynan qualified with a score of 117.

Vivaan Kapoor finished the qualification with 119 (22, 25, 24, 24, 24) in second place while Zoravar Singh Sandhu, who ended third in the finals, and Shardul Vihaan shot 117 to qualify. Arjun took the last spot in the finals with a score of 116.

In the women's finals, Neeru Dhanda shot 47 in the finals to take top spot ahead of Aashima Ahlawat, who finished on 45. Kirti Gupta took the third spot with a score of 32.

Earlier, Neeru shot 20 in the final round to top qualification with a combined score of 112. Aashima followed with 111, while Kirti Gupta and Rajeshwari Kumari took the next spots with a score of 110. Sabeera Haris (109) and Preeti Rajak (108) completed the top six.

At the completion of the national trials, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu emerged as the frontrunners to be selected in the Indian squad for the ISSF World Championship for Shotgun, which will be held in Athens next month.

Neeru, Aashima and Kirti are the top three in women's trap.

In men's skeet, Asian champion Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmed Khan are certainties for the India squad, while Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon and Parinaz Dhaliwal are the top three in the women's section. PTI AH DDV