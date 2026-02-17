Sports

Nepal beat Scotland by 7 wickets in T20 World Cup

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Dipendra Singh Airee blazed away to an unbeaten fifty as Nepal defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their final T20 World Cup Group C clash here on Tuesday.

Airee smashed 50 off 23 deliveries after Kushal Bhurtel scored a 35-ball 43 to overhaul the 171-run target with four balls to spare.

Opting to bowl, Nepal restricted Scotland to 170 for 7 despite Michael Jones's 45-ball 71.

For Nepal, Sompal Kami (3/25) picked up three wickets while Nandan Yadav (2/34) accounted for two batters.

Brief Scores: Scotland: 170 for 7 in 20 overs (Michael Jones 71; Sompal Kami 3/25, Nandan Yadav 2/34).

Nepal: 171 for 3 in 20 overs (Dipendra Singh Airee 50 not out, Kushal Bhurtel 43; Michael Leask 3/30) PTI APA SSC SSC