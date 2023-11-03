Nepal, Oman qualify for next year's T20 World Cup

Kathmandu, Nov 3 (PTI) Nepal and Oman on Friday qualified for next year's T20 World Cup set to be hosted jointly by the West Indies and the United States after entering the final of the Asia Qualifier here.

Oman defeated Bahrain by 10 wickets in the semifinals, while in the last four-match Nepal beat the United Arab Emirates by eight wickets.

The 2024 edition would be Oman's third-ever appearance in the competition, having previously featured in 2016 and 2021, where they failed to make it beyond the first round.

As for Nepal, it would be their second appearance in the event, with their only outing being in 2014, where they could not progress beyond the opening round.

So far, 18 sides have sealed their place in the 20-team tournament, with the remaining two slots to be filled up from the Africa Qualifier, set to be held in Namibia from November 20-23.

Qualified teams for T20 World Cup 2024: Hosts: West Indies and USA Top eight teams from the 2022 edition: Australia, England (defending champion), India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka Subsequent best-ranked teams: Afghanistan and Bangladesh Europe Qualifier: Ireland and Scotland East Asia-Pacific Qualifier: Papua New Guinea Americas Qualifier: Canada Asia Qualifier: Nepal and Oman.