Nepal score 133 for 8 against West Indies

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Dipendra Singh Airee struck a fine half century but Nepal could only score a modest 133 for 8 against the West Indies in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Airee made 58 off 47 balls and Sompal Kami remained not out on 26 while the remaining Nepal batters got out cheaply after they were asked to bat first.

Veteran pacer Jason Holder (4/27) led a fine bowling show for West Indies while four others took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Nepal: 133 for 8 in 20 overs (Dipendra Singh Airee 58; Jason Holder 4/27).