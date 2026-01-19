Nepal sports minister Gupta resigns to contest elections

Kathmandu, Jan 19 (PTI) Nepal's sports minister Bablu Gupta on Monday resigned from his post to contest the upcoming general election on March 5.

Gupta, Minister for Youth and Sports, is currently in Janakpur of Dhanusha district campaigning for the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and is preparing to contest elections on the party’s ticket, said sources close to the RSP.

"I have reached Siraha to file candidacy for the upcoming election. I have sent my resignation through email to Prime Minister Sushila Karki. I have also informed about my resignation by telephone," he said.

Gupta said he would now focus on the election campaign.

Gupta was appointed minister on October 26. He had joined the Sushila Karki-led government representing the GenZ youths.

The Gen Z movement took place on September 8 and 9, 2025.

In September, violent protests were held by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites. The protests left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned soon after in the face of massive anti-government protests, with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, the headquarters of political parties, and even vandalising the parliament. PTI SBP AMS