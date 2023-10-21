ODI World Cup: Netherlands 262 all out against Sri Lanka

Lucknow: Netherlands were all out for 262 against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

Number seven Sybrand Engelbrecht top-scored for the Dutch with an 82-ball 70 and added 130 runs for the seventh wicket with Logan van Beek (59 off 75 balls), lifting their team from a precarious 91 for six in the 22nd over.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards opted to bat after winning the toss.

Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha picked up four wickets apiece for Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: Netherlands: 262 all out in 49.4 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 70, Logan van Beek 59; Dilshan Madushanka 4/49, Kasun Rajitha 4/50).