Netherlands elect to bowl against Namibia

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl against Namibia in their T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Willem Myburgh is making his debut for Namibia, who are playing their first international match in India. The Netherlands are coming off a narrow defeat to Pakistan in Colombo.

Teams: Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen. PTI AH AH DDV