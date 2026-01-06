Netherlands leave out Griekspoor, Van de Zandschulp for Davis Cup tie vs India

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Netherlands have left out their top-ranked singles players Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp in their four-member squad for the Davis Cup Qualifiers tie against India in Bengaluru on February 7-8.

Griekspoor, currently the Dutch No.1 and ranked 25 in the world in singles, and former world No.22 Van de Zandschulp, who is now placed 75th, were notable omissions from the team named by the Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association.

The Dutch challenge will instead be led by Jesper de Jong, ranked 71 in singles, along with Guy den Ouden, who is placed 158th.

The doubles challenge will be spearheaded by David Pel, the world No.27 in doubles ATP ranking chart, and Sander Arends, ranked 35.

The Netherlands are hosting an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam around the same time and it might have impacted their decision-making in announcing the team.

The Dutch were without Griekspoor even in their last tie against Argentina, losing 1-3 in the Qualifiers Round II.

Jong had made his debut in that tie and was the only player to win a match while Van de Zandschulp had lost his singles and later doubles with Arends.

The India-Netherlands tie will be played at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, with India aiming to make home conditions count against a Dutch side missing their most experienced singles campaigners.

India will be led by Sumit Nagal (ranked 275) and Dhakshineswar Suresh (ranked 521).

Karan Singh (ranked 466) is the third singles option for the hosts, while Yuki Bhambri (ranked 21) and Rithvik Bollipalli (ranked 91) will take care of the doubles rubber.

"The Netherland's nominations do not include their two top singles players, and it adds a positive dimension to India's prospects in the contest," India's Davis Cup coach Ashutosh Singh told PTI.

"Indian players are shaping up strongly through their respective pre-season preparations, and their immediate transition into the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger at the KSLTA provides an ideal build-up phase for the tie.

"Additionally, Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar benefited from valuable exposure at the World League at the same venue, sharing the court with top players such as Daniil Medvedev and Gael Monfils," he added.

KSLTA is currently hosting ATP 125 Challenger, India's biggest ATP event, with country's top players competing. PTI AT APS TAP