ODI World Cup: Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka

Lucknow: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards opted to bat after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the World Cup here on Saturday.

The Dutchmen retained their team that produced a stunning upset against South Africa in their last fixture on October 17.

Sri Lanka come into the match on the back of three losses on the trot as they lie at the bottom of the 10-team standings.

Netherlands have two points from three matches and occupy the eighth place.

Teams: Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C/WK), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (C/WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.