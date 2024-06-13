Sports

Netherlands opt to bowl against Bangladesh

Kingstown (St Vincent), Jun 13 (PTI) The Netherlands opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

The toss was delayed by 30 minutes due to a passing shower.

The Group D match is crucial for both the teams as a win would brighten their chances of qualifying for the Super 8s.

The venue is hosting an international match for the first time in 10 years. PTI Teams: Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman. PTI BS APA APA

