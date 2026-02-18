Netherlands reach 72/2 against India in 10 overs

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PTI) The Netherlands laboured to 72 for two after 10 overs in their chase of 194 against India in a Group A T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Bas de Leede (15) and Colin Ackermann (9) were batting at the half-way mark after spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya plucked one wicket each.

Earlier, opting to bat first, India put on board a strong 193 for six with Shivam Dube (66) striking a vital half-century.

Pandya (30) and Dube added 76 runs for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: India: 193/6 in 20 overs vs Netherlands: 72/2 in 10 overs (Michael Levitt 24; Varun Chakravarthy 1/9). PTI UNG ATK