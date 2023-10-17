Advertisment
#Sports

Second upset of World Cup 23; Netherlands stun South Africa by 38 runs

NewsDrum Desk
17 Oct 2023
Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Netherlands, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Dharamsala, Oct 17 (PTI) Netherlands stunned South Africa by 38 runs in the ICC World Cup's second big upset in three days here on Tuesday.

Netherlands scored 245 for eight after South Africa opted to bowl in the rain-hit match. In reply, South Africa were all out for 207 in 42.5 overs.

The game began late owing to inclement weather, and was reduced to a 43-over-a-side contest.

When their turn to bat came, the Proteas were off to a decent start before losing four wickets in a heap to be reeling at 44 for four in the 12th over.

The South Africans could not recover from there as the Dutch bowlers shared the spoils between them to script one of the World Cup's biggest upsets.

On Sunday, Afghanistan humbled defending champions England by 69 runs for this tournament's first shocker of a result.

Earlier, Scott Edwards top-scored for the Netherlands with a 69-ball 78.

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen enjoyed successful outings, finishing with figures of 2/56 and 2/28 respectively.

Brief Scores: Netherlands: 245/8 in 43 overs (Scott Edwards 78 not out; Marco Jansen 2/28).

South Africa: 207 all out in 42.5 overs (David Miller 43; Paul van Meekren 2/40, Logan van Beek 3/60).

#World Cup #Netherlands beat South Africa #Netherlands vs South Africa
