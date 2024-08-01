Nethra Kumanan placed sixth in women's dinghy Race 1, Vishnu 25th after two races

Marseille (France), Aug 1 (PTI) Indian sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan were placed sixth and 25th in the women's and men's dinghy events respectively after day 1 of the sailing competition at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

The 25-year Vishnu had a good race 1, finishing 10th. But he slipped to 25th in the overall standings after a 34th-place finish in Race 2 in the men's event.

On the other hand, Nethra, who became the first female Indian sailor to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo three years ago, ended her opening race in the sixth spot.

Race 2 in the women's dinghy event was postponed due to a lack of wind at Marseille Marina.

Nethra, is eyeing a top 10 finish in the ongoing edition of the Games. She has won bronze medals at Europa Cup and Hempel World Cup Series.

Boats ranked 1st - 10th in the Opening Series progress to the medal races.