Nethra placed 24th after Race 6 in women's Dighy sailing; Saravanan 23rd in men's event

Marseille (France), Aug 3 (PTI) India's Nethra Kumanan had a tough day in office in the women's dighy sailing event's opening series at the Paris Olympics as she slipped to 24th spot after Race 6 here on Saturday.

Having finished 11th after three races on Friday, the 26-year-old slipped to 24th after three more races on Saturday.

While Nethra was placed 19th after Race 4, she dropped to 25th after Race 5 before regaining some composure and finishing a spot above after Race 6.

As for the men's dighy event, Vishnu Saravanan was placed 23rd after Race 6 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Indian was ranked at 22nd after Race 4 on Friday but on Saturday he dropped a spot in Race 5, remained there after Race 6.

Four more races of the opening series remain in both the events, with Race 7 and Race 8 to be held on Sunday, followed by another two on Monday.

The top 10 boats from the opening series will enter the medal race on Tuesday.

The top three boats will be decided via the overall score from the opening series and the final.